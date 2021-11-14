Malibu cookbook author and philanthropist Cathy Rogers has just released the latest edition of “Malibu’s Cooking Again.” The second edition, aptly titled, “Malibu’s Cooking Again 2” will be available on Amazon by Friday, Nov. 12; the book is expected to be on sale in Malibu later this month.
The cookbook features treasured recipes, many lost by residents after the fires of 1993 and 2018. The first cookbook in this series was released after the devastating Topanga Fire nearly three decades ago. The latest edition features unusual cover art by Dolores Purdy designed on an original Malibu property deed from 1863. The author described the art as “a whale’s dream of blowing hearts of love to residents with prayers that they would be able to rebuild soon.” Fun recipes included are lemon blueberry scones and rocky road in a molded chocolate shoe, with details on how to construct the edible shoe.
All proceeds of “Malibu’s Cooking Again 2” go to victims of the Woolsey Fire. Rogers called the book “a labor of love.”
(0) comments
