alibu resident and highly-esteemed local leader, died last month at age 78 from complications due to acute myeloid leukemia. He was born on Feb. 27, 1943, and died on Oct. 15, 2021.
Carrigan was a prominent investor and local civic leader who was appointed to the Malibu Planning Commission back in the year 2000. During his tenure, he fought tirelessly to protect the community and land from over-development.
He was well known for his love of life and all things Malibu, where he served as a well-respected mentor who had a profoundly positive impact on the lives of many, including that of longtime friend and colleague Steve Uhring, who described him as “smart, strategic, tenacious and loyal” in an interview with The Malibu Times.
“I first met Richard when he was on the planning commission in 2000,” Uhring recollected. “There was a major development project that was coming before the coastal commission that I was opposed to at the time. I’d made a presentation and he asked smart and pointed questions. We became friends.
“When the project was finally voted on, the coastal commission voted to oppose it,” Uhring continued. “In retaliation, members of the Malibu City Council fired two commissioners and Richard resigned in protest. We became even better friends.”
Prior to his time in Malibu, Carrigan was a naval officer who served in the Vietnam War, received his commission at the Newport, Rhode Island, Officer Training School and held various posts, ending in New York as a communications officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy at Occidental College in Los Angeles and masters of business administration from Columbia University.
Thereafter, Carrigan joined the leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm Goldman Sachs where he was known to have loved the strategy, intensity and relationships of trading and studying the markets.
“He was larger than life,” fellow member of the planning commission and longtime friend Ted Vaill stated in an email to The Malibu Times
Carrigan was a true globe-trotter with an unwavering love for the ocean. Though worldly, he had a deep appreciation for the simple things and of course, his dogs. He always preferred the peace and tranquility of the Malibu lifestyle and all that the city affords.
“He loved the friends he made, the strong community spirit and its political intrigue,” Uhring said. “He really was an honorable person and a good friend to Malibu.” When asked if there were any specific life lessons gleaned from the late Carrigan, Uhring cited one in particular that stands out: “Never give up.”
A private celebration of Richard’s life will be held in Malibu, and a subsequent private memorial graveside service with military honors planned at the family church in North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Malibu Urgent Care at 23656 Pacific Coast Highway.
