The City of Malibu announced on Friday, Aug. 6, that "several" staff members working at City Hall had contracted COVID-19 and were isolating at home.
City of Malibu spokespeople were not able to provide the exact number of staff members who had tested positive, citing privacy concerns. "It's a small number," City of Malibu public information officer Matt Myerhoff said. When asked when the virus was first detected among staff members, Myerhoff said it was "within the last few days."
City Hall remained open to the public as of Friday, with appointments available but not mandatory. Masks were required inside City Hall regardless of vaccine status, in accordance with LA County health department regulations.
"The city takes the health and safety of its staff and the community very seriously, at all times, and particularly during the pandemic, and has taken steps including contact tracing and reinforcing mandatory facemask use and social distancing inside City Hall," according to a statement from the city. "Additionally, persons entering City Hall will undergo a screening process to ensure safety and occupancy limits."
That process was not medical, but rather involved a staff member stationed at the front desk ensuring mask compliance, social distancing and keeping capacity "low."
The city's statement also suggested that those with "...concerns about the highly contagious Delta variant spreading rapidly ... should consider using the city's online, phone and Zoom services rather than in-person services."
The City Hall cases come amid a local surge in viral cases. Since July 1, 85 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported among Malibu residents; just seven cases were reported throughout the month of June. One additional COVID-19 related death was reported among Malibu residents during the first week of August, bringing the total number of local deaths linked to the viral disease up to nine.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
