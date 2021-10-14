There are seven hamsters currently being kept at the Agoura Animal Care Center that are seeking forever homes, according to a newsletter sent by Third District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
“Hamsters can be great pets,” a statement touted. “It is so fun to watch them rolling around in a ball or running in their hamster wheel. It’s amusing to try and find them when they are hidden in their homes. They are great starter pets but aren’t always comfortable being held and may bite or nibble; therefore they are a better option for older children.”
According to the Agoura Animal Care Center, four of the hamsters are more easy going—Piccolo, Goten, Goku and Azul—while three will require a more savvy hamster owner: Verde, Amarillo and Trunks.
To meet the hamsters, visitors can self-schedule an appointment at lacodacc.as.me/schedule.php?calendarID=3980254 or email agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov.
