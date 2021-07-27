Julie Ellerton, The Malibu Times multimedia director, went around Malibu to ask residents of all ages the following question: What is your opinion of the new indoor mask mandate for LA County and Malibu?
Here are their responses.
Editor's note: Responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Cynthia Bren
“Since we started wearing masks, I have worn them when I’m outdoors in public, around people and going into any establishment. … Just because I’m well doesn’t mean I’m not a carrier or that you’re not well or I may somehow affect your health and I don’t want to do that. I want this to be over as much as anyone else.”
Jim Bock
“I support it. It keeps people safer, it’s better for the community, society, I think it makes us return to normalcy sooner—I support it.”
Lenny Korob
“If it’s the way to prevent infection before we have higher vaccinations, I don’t see a problem with it. We’ve already gone like a year of it, so what’s another month to make sure we’re all good?”
Hayley Bock
“I’m OK with it. I work at Sunlife, so I’m use to wearing it, really, because we wear it as workers. I don’t know, I don’t really have a huge opinion either way. I’m OK with whatever keeps everyone safe at the end of the day.”
Bob Alderman
“I think… You should follow it for the mere fact that there’s people out there that might have a lower immune system or might have some kind of other problem, health wise, where they’re not strong enough, they can’t be vaccinated … So it’s just a courtesy thing.”
Residents off the record
Several of those interviewed expressed opposition to the new mask mandate, but none consented to be photographed or go on record.
