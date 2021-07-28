An additional 11 Malibu residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the week from July 20-26 as the Delta variant continued to spread around LA County. Since early 2020, a total of 491 cases of the virus have been reported among Malibu residents. Eight local deaths are known to have been caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In the past week, an additional 37 Malibu residents have received their first shot of a vaccine, with 6,589 residents ages 16 and up having received at least one dose. Across Malibu, 59.9 percent of residents ages 16 and up have received at least one dose, with Malibu trailing nearly 11 points behind the county average of 70.7 percent of residents at least partially vaccinated.
Vaccines are free to anyone in the county ages 12 and up, with many sites no longer requiring pre-registration. Home-bound residents may request an at-home vaccination that is also free of charge. Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft offer free rides to and from vaccination sites and eligible disabled people can request free rides through LA County. Pfizer vaccines are available at the CVS on Malibu Road, with same-day and next-day appointments available online. Vaccines are also available in Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills and all over the City of LA. More information is available here.
