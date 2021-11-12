An additional 14 cases of COVID-19 were reported among Malibu residents in the week from Nov. 2–8, which brings the total number of local cases recorded up to 696. However, the LA County Department of Public Health reported it was working through a backlog of positive tests, which accounts for the higher-than-expected number of new cases.
“The county is likely to see higher numbers in future days as additional backlogged tests are included in case counts,” a representative wrote in a press release dated Nov. 4.
Since the virus began to spread locally, 11 local deaths have been attributed to the disease.
Malibu’s vaccination rate continued to slowly climb, with 7,523 residents now having received at least one shot—up from 7,487 residents at least partially vaccinated as of last count.
Beginning last week, Pfizer vaccines were made available to LA County residents ages five through 11; however, Malibu’s latest vaccination numbers do not reflect any new vaccinations among young children, due to delays in reporting.
For information on how to obtain a low-dose vaccine for a child under the age of 11, visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/vaccine/hcwsignup.
Cases of the virus remained very rare at Malibu school sites as of latest numbers on Tuesday, Nov. 9. One case of COVID-19 was reported at Malibu Middle/High school, with three people quarantined there. No cases were reported at Malibu Elementary or Webster, with zero quarantines at either location. In contrast, 16 cases of COVID-19 were on record at Santa Monica campuses as of Tuesday.
Patrons of indoor bars, nightclubs, breweries and wine bars across LA County have been required to show proof of full vaccination as of Nov. 4; however, that stipulation does not apply to restaurants that serve alcohol. Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, proof of vaccination became mandatory for indoor dining, bars, gyms and movie theaters in the City of Los Angeles (that regulation does not apply to Malibu or elsewhere in LA County).
