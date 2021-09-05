Topanga bird photographer Chris Tosdevin caught sight of an extremely rare bird at the Malibu Lagoon on Aug. 22, about 8:15 a.m., at a local Audubon outing. He said the bird has been staying around, and has been seen every day for the past six days (so far, as of Tuesday, Aug. 31)—the Red Necked Stint.
Tosdevin reported that at first, a “heated debate ensued” among Audubon members over the identification of this bird that was described as “something different with a reddish throat” when it was first spotted.
“It’s always very difficult to ID some birds in the late summer/fall, as many birds are either juveniles or adult birds transitioning out of their more colorful summer breeding plumages,” Tosdevin wrote. “This bird is similar in size to the common migrants we typically see, such as the Western sandpiper and Least sandpiper, but had more color in the throat and a slightly shorter bill than the others.”
As is the usual custom whenever an extremely rare bird is spotted, the birder usually sends photos to a bird expert to have its identity confirmed. Tosdevin sent his photos to a top birder in South Carolina, who confirmed the species as a Red Necked Stint.
Why is the bird so rarely seen here? Because it mainly breeds in Siberia, with a small breeding population in Alaska. Its typical migration route is Eurasian—through Russia, Southeast Asia, Australia and as far south as New Zealand.
“However, a few birds stray into North America and are considered a rare vagrant,” Chris wrote. “I posted the bird sighting on the ‘rare bird alert’ to inform other birders in the area who might be interested. Since Sunday, there have been over 122 postings on ebird/rarebird alert alone. One birder doing a ‘big year’ traveled to the Malibu Lagoon all the way from Pennsylvania to add it to his 700+ species already seen this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.