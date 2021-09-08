Nine Malibu residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the week from Aug. 31-Sept. 6, according to the LA County Department of Public Health, marking the first week with fewer than 10 new cases since the first week of July. The decline in new cases aligns with a stabilization in the rate of new cases across LA County over the past two weeks, although public health spokespeople cautioned that reports of new cases were delayed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to the Labor Day holiday weekend.
One additional death attributed to COVID-19 was recorded among Malibu residents in the past week, bringing the total number of residents reportedly killed by the virus up to 10.
The deadline for healthcare workers in the state of California to be fully vaccinated was drawing near.
“By Sept. 30, healthcare workers are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” according to a county press release on Tuesday. “Currently, healthcare facilities, including long-term care facilities and high-risk congregate facilities, must verify the vaccine status of all workers and comply with respirator, masking, and testing mandates.”
In the past week, an additional 63 residents received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of residents who were at least partially vaccinated up to 7,103. Though the county continued to estimate the vaccination rate in Malibu at around 62 percent, updated census data indicated the rate could be 10 or more points higher than that estimate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.