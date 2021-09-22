Hosts Melina Sempill Watts, Bill Buerge, Jeremy Wolf and Susan Nissman are inviting all residents of the Santa Monica Mountains including Malibu and nearby areas (such as Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Westlake Village and Topanga) to attend the first North Santa Monica Bay Watershed community meeting on Thursday evening, Sept. 23.
The meeting is designed to educate the public about ongoing water quality improvement projects, introduce residents to city and agency staff as well as nonprofits and other notable community leaders, and provide opportunities to weigh in on local water quality improvements.
“??Does the idea of water supply in the Santa Monica Mountains sound [like] a pipe dream?” organizers wrote in a press release about the upcoming meeting. “Learn about fog catchers, which use nets to capture water droplets from fog and gravity to capture water and look at how Bermuda’s famous white roofs capture rain and store them in pristine limestone cisterns. Can we build it? Yes, we can.”
Visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86718557195 to join the Zoom meeting, with Meeting ID: 867 1855 7195, or contact Watts at nsmbwatershedcoordinator@gmail.com or by calling 310.383.9978. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs two hours.
