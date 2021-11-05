A series of virtual and in-person events are scheduled to recognize veterans around Malibu next week, “bringing together local businesses, schools and organizations to commemorate Veterans Day with a full week of activities in honor of those who have served and continue to serve our nation,” organizers wrote.
Veterans Day, which takes place every year on Nov. 11, will be recognized with the 22nd annual Malibu Veterans Day ceremony, which will be virtual for the second year in a row. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will run for 90 minutes. Pre-register at bit.ly/malibuvets2021.
On Monday, local students’ handmade thank-you notes will be delivered to local veterans at Wings Over Wendy’s in West Hills. The morning program takes place from 8:30-11 a.m. at 7104 Shoup Ave., West Hills, CA 91307.
Social media can post a shout-out to veterans using the hashtag #MalibuThanksVets on Tuesday; on Wednesday, residents are invited to “proudly wear a flag pin and/or display a flag at home or office,” sponsored by KJ Margolis.
Finally, on Friday, Commander Dan Stark of the Veterans Day Committee will be honored. Share your thanks via email to cmason5@earthlink.net.
Contact organizer Ani Dermenjian for more details: 310.738.0499.
