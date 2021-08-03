An additional 25 Malibu residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the week from July 27-Aug. 2, marking the highest rate of local infections since January 2021. The 25 new cases represent the second-highest weekly case rate since the virus began spreading in early 2020.
In total, 516 residents have tested positive for the virus and eight deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The infection rate remained below the county average.
In the past week, an additional 54 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing to the total number of vaccinated residents up to 6,643. According to county estimates, that makes 60.4 percent of residents ages 16 and up at least partially protected from the virus. Countywide, an estimated 71.7 percent of residents ages 16 and up have received at least one dose.
While Malibu’s vaccination rate remains below the county average, it is based on a population of 11,005, which may be higher than Malibu’s real population, which has fallen due to the Woolsey Fire and other factors such as second homes and short-term rentals—meaning Malibu’s real rate of vaccinations could be slightly higher than reported.
Vaccines are free to anyone in the county ages 12 and up, with many sites no longer requiring pre-registration. Home-bound residents may request an at-home vaccination that is also free of charge. Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft offer free rides to and from vaccination sites and eligible disabled people can request free rides through LA County. Pfizer vaccines are available at the CVS on Malibu Road, with appointments available online. Vaccines are also available in Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills and all over the city of LA. More information is available at: publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/vaccine/hcwsignup.
