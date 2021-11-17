Tickets are on sale for special yuletide tours of Malibu’s historic Adamson House. The 1930 Spanish Colonial Revival residence of Malibu’s founding family is decked out in holiday splendor. Peek into Malibu’s past while enjoying lighted Christmas trees, yuletide music, historical decorations, hot apple cider, snacks and a handcrafted gift with your tour of the spectacular home at Surfrider Beach.
Holiday tours are available starting Dec. 1 and going through Dec. 31. Individual tours are available Wednesdays through Saturdays all month long; group tours are available Tuesdays. Tours will be available Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but the house will be closed on Christmas Day. Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for children ages six-17 and free for kids ages five and under. All profits from this year’s winter fundraiser go to the nonprofit Malibu Adamson House Foundation.
To make a reservation, call 310.456.9378 or email adamsonhouse.org.
