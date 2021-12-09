Law enforcement officials were still searching for the suspect in a violent machete attack that took place in unincorporated Los Angeles County just outside Malibu last Monday, Nov. 30.
Lt. Jim Braden, Malibu’s liaison to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed the department had witness descriptions and a possible name for the suspect but did not yet have anyone in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7. According to Braden, both the attacker and victim were transients thought to be living in encampments in Tuna Canyon just outside Malibu city limits. Malibu Public Safety Commissioner Chris Frost described that the suspect “very seriously injured” his victim, but the victim was not killed.
Braden described that the suspect allegedly “hacked at the other person a couple times,” but the victim was able to make it down to Pacific Coast Highway and eventually to a hospital. When sheriff’s deputies were informed, they launched an investigation and located the weapon, Braden added.
“As of this time, they’ve been looking for this gentleman,” the lieutenant continued. “His camp is supposedly somewhere about a mile up from PCH in the county area, but he hasn’t been located at this time.”
There may be a second victim in the attack, Braden added, saying an additional person who had contact with sheriff’s deputies on the same day had injuries to his hands, but did not immediately cooperate with law enforcement questions about his condition. The second victim later filed a report that the same suspect had attacked him with “a piece of wood or spike or something-that’s how he got injuries from the same person,” Braden added.
Frost said the attack-and lack of arrest-was an ongoing public safety issue in the area: “Without a doubt.”
“Residents in the area are extremely concerned about it,” Frost said.
“It’s obvious this man needs to be incarcerated,” the commissioner later added. According to Frost, machetes have become an increasingly popular weapon because of their multifunctionality for homeless people living in brush areas-they can be used as weapons as well as tools to clear brush and make camps. “That’s something that’s caught on in the last six months,” Frost estimated.
In late August, a violent machete attack left a beach visitor seriously injured. The attacker in that instance was also described as a homeless individual; he had been living near Dan Blocker State Beach.
Both Braden and Frost confirmed that the City of Malibu had mechanisms in place to clear encampments in the Tuna Canyon area, which were on privately owned land, thanks to letters of agency, which empower law enforcement to remove trespassers from private property. However, Frost said, there remained some encampments outside city limits.
“I think, like everyone else, we would like to see the Board of Supervisors step up their game plan with this,” Frost said.
He also pointed out the city has allocated $4 million toward two new 40-hour patrol cars, which he said were “out hunting” for crimes being committed, plus a new motorcycle officer. Frost also mentioned the forthcoming installation of license plate readers, which he said would be able to scan for stolen cars and warrants.
“We’re doing a lot of stuff-public safety and the city are doing a lot of stuff, and spending a lot of money-to try to get this done,” Frost said.
That increase in spending toward law enforcement comes as the city is reporting increases in fires caused by unhoused people as well as serious injuries and deaths to homeless people who are struck by cars on Pacific Coast Highway.
Frost estimated there have been 20 fires caused by homeless people in Malibu in 2021; the latest was reported at Malibu United Methodist Church on Monday morning, Dec. 6: “A transient broke in and lit the bibles on fire on the altar,” Frost said.
In addition, Frost estimated that eight transients had been struck and killed by vehicles on PCH in the past year, with several of the fatalities occurring after individuals stepped out into traffic with no warning to drivers.
