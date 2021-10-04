All Los Angeles County beaches from San Pedro to Malibu were closed Monday afternoon, Oct. 4, due to lighting from storms moving in from the south, according to a notice from the LA County Lifeguards. Lifeguards were ordered to clear the water.
The alert went out at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
"For mariners out on the water, be sure to check the weather conditions BEFORE heading underway and if you happen to get caught in a thunderstorm return to harbor immediately and seek shelter," a further notice from LA County Lifeguards stated.
A radar image from the National Weather Service (NWS) showed a storm moving up from Catalina Island toward Los Angeles as of about 3:45 p.m. Monday. The NWS reported a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the Malibu area on Monday evening.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the NWS posted a social media update to show the storm had reached Marina Del Rey.
Showers/storms are speckling the metro area, and in the loop you can see lightning from Marina Del Ray to Huntington Beach. Seek shelter, and stay out and away from the water! #socal #lightning #LArain #Cawx pic.twitter.com/z4aTsnVUE3— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 4, 2021
At 5:16 p.m., LA County Firefighters posted a warning on social media: "LIGHTNING | We are experiencing numerous lightning strikes across the greater Los Angeles area. For your safety, we advise residents to seek shelter and remain inside until this lightning activity subsides."
