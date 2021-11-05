Community members are invited to attend the annual Emily Shane Foundation Butterfly Magic Fundraiser next Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2-5 p.m. at Alumni Park on the Pepperdine University campus.
The free event will feature musical performances from the Malibu Middle/High school orchestra and choir, acclaimed jazz composer Les Sabler, and musicians Robin Hild and Perry Gentile. There will be a kids activity table, food trucks, a silent auction, magic show and, of course, the butterfly release.
Butterfly sponsorships of $10 each are strongly encouraged, with all proceeds going toward the foundation’s SEA (Successful Education Achievement) program. The program provides mentorship and tutoring to struggling middle school students across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
All are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit emilyshane.org or email info@emilyshane.org.
