In recognition of the city’s commitment to healthy waterways and oceans, Malibu has been certified as a “Blue City” by nonprofit Project O through the Blue City Network.
“Malibu’s lifestyle revolves around enjoying our beautiful ocean and mountain surroundings, and the city was founded on principles of environmental protection, so we are honored to be named a Blue City,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in a statement. “We have a long record as a leader on environmental policies and protections, and we look forward to collaborating with fellow Blue Cities on environmental issues.”
According to information shared by the city, the certification uses a data-driven approach to assess each community’s efforts toward protecting the world’s oceans.
“Upon certification, participants become part of the BNC, a coalition of communities from around the world that collaborate in their ongoing work to protect the environment,” the statement continued. “Malibu completed a thorough assessment of its current environmental initiatives and programs, resulting in a rating based on the total number of points achieved. Malibu scored 360 points out of a possible 500, placing them in the Ocean Champion Tier.”
