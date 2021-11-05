The following incident was reported on 10/16:
Burglary
A vehicle parked near Geoffrey’s Restaurant on Escondido Beach Road was broken into and two pairs of designer glasses were stolen. The glasses were estimated to cost $825. The victim said she saw suspects tampering with the door lock. The damage was estimated to cost $400 to repair.
