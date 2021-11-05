Months of vitriol and online attacks from residents led to the departure of Malibu City Manager Reva Feldman in April of this year, but only a handful attended and spoke at a special Oct. 27 city council meeting on the hiring of her permanent replacement.
Though some residents may have attended the virtual meeting by watching on YouTube or the city’s TV channel, the Zoom portion was sparsely attended with just nine speakers. The speakers let council members know their opinions on what experience candidates for that top job should have.
Feldman, who had faced mounting criticism and requests to step down over her handling of the Woolsey Fire and its aftermath, threatened to sue the city claiming workplace harassment, gender discrimination and defamation. In late April 2021, she entered into a settlement agreement with the city that provided for a guaranteed payment of $150,000 and payment of an additional $150,000 were she not to be retained by another city as city manager by August 1, 2021. That second payment was made, according to interim City Attorney John Cotti. In return, Feldman signed a full release and a non-disparagement covenant.
Finding the right fit for a new city manager will be challenging.
Resident Richard Gibbs said he’s seeking a candidate familiar with the history and culture of Malibu including “environmental issues, the ocean, surf [and] the arts.”
“First and most important is, they have to know how to manage and manage people,” Malibu activist and planning commissioner John Mazza stated during public comment. “They have to do long-range planning, which is something we lack. They need coastal experience since our future with sea rise is going to be greatly affected. They have to re-establish public trust, which in my opinion is at a low. They have to understand that our greatest threat is that we’ve lost 34 percent of our population. We have to turn that around or we’ll lose our schools.”
City employee and resident Marianne Riggins is looking for a candidate with “positive employee engagement.” With many employees commuting long distances, Riggins urged, “You want to keep that commitment level up and that starts at the top.”
Several public speakers voiced their desire for the candidate to reside in Malibu, but Council Member Bruce Silverstein said that would not be possible.
“I wish there were someone local with all of the qualities everyone’s looking for that wants the job,” Silverstein said. “There isn’t somebody who’s applied. We can’t—constitutionally—base the decision on residency.” The council member did say, however, that he is interested in exploring the possibility of a housing allowance separate from a salary “to encourage whoever is best suited for the job,” adding, “it means more money, but I think it would help whoever that person is get to know the community better.”
After public comments, Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein, a past vocal critic of Feldman, stated, “I find it invaluable to know what our residents are looking for. We answer to the residents and ultimately the city manager [does], too. Even though [they] are not hired by the residents, they answer to the residents.” Silverstein said he has also read 11 written comments concerning a new city manager. He, along with fellow councilperson Mikke Pierson, serve on an ad hoc committee to find the new hire aided by recruitment firm William Avery & Associates. The two will make preliminary cuts before candidates are presented to council.
Silverstein mentioned a “divide” among the council on city finances.
“Finances are not the be all and end all,” the first-term council member said. “This being the paradise that it is, is the be all and end all. Finances are clearly necessary and important to get there, but they’re not the beginning and end.” Silverstein said he did not think it critical for the new manager to already “know Malibu intimately, know coastal laws and have those connections.” Silverstein repeated a phrase he said he heard from Pierson: “You can’t teach extraordinary leadership.”
After Feldman’s departure in April, Steve McClary was appointed as Malibu’s interim city manager at a salary of $14,580 a month. That’s a little less than what former manager Feldman made. McClary is one of 30-some-odd candidates who have applied for the position. The deadline for submitting applications has passed.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit correspondence to citycouncil@malibucity.org to weigh in with their priorities for the new city manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.