Malibu COVID-19 update

As of Tuesday, Nov. 2, a total of 7,487 Malibu residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19—an additional 33 residents were vaccinated this week.
Eight more Malibuites tested positive for COVID-19 in the week from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. There remained 11 local deaths attributed to the virus. Since the virus began, 684 cases of the virus have been reported citywide.
Malibu and Santa Monica students remained among the most vaccinated in LA County—84 percent of students ages 12 and up had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Tuesday, there was one reported case of COVID-19 on a Malibu school campus—at Malibu Middle/High School. One staff member or student on that campus was quarantined and another was isolating. One additional student, at Webster Elementary, was also quarantined.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11—Los Angeles County was expected to begin rolling out vaccines for young children as early as this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.