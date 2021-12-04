The following incidents were reported between Oct. 29 - Nov. 19:
10/29
Grand theft auto
A gray Toyota worth $12,000 was stolen from a gas station at Trancas Canyon Road and PCH. The victim left their vehicle unlocked with the key in the ignition, entered the gas station to clock out for the night and returned to see their vehicle had been stolen. The security footage showed the suspect drove west out of the parking lot then northbound on PCH.
11/2
Theft from locker
A designer wallet was stolen from a spa on Latigo Canyon Road. The victim left her purse inside a locker and, upon return, the locker would not open. When the locker was able to be opened, the wallet was gone. The victim later received a notification of nearly $2,000 in purchases. The victim received a notice of her wallet turned in at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station but her driver license was missing.
11/6
Converter theft
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on Dume Drive. The victim had the vehicle towed to a mechanic to replace the converter. The victim said the catalytic converter was estimated to cost $1,600 to replace.
Hidden key crime
Two cell phones and multiple credit cards were stolen from a rental vehicle parked near Zuma Beach. The victim hid the key under the tire and, when they returned from surfing, the key was missing and the vehicle was locked. The victim’s cell phone was pinged near Redondo Beach/Torrance. The victim was later notified of multiple purchases estimated at $15,599.
11/11
Petty theft
A backpack containing multiple credit cards was stolen from Topanga Beach. The victim left his backpack on the beach, went surfing and, upon return, the backpack was missing. The backpack was worth $20.
11/17
Hidden key crime
A vehicle parked on Civic Center Way was broken into and an iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim locked his vehicle, left the key underneath the bumper and, upon return, the key was missing and his vehicle was left unlocked. The victim was later notified that a $7,234 purchase was made at a Nordstrom and a $8,070 in Bloomingdales in Beverly Hills. There was no damage to the vehicle.
11/19
Electronics theft
A vehicle parked on Vista Pacifica Street was broken into and a cellphone, laptop, iPad, and backpack were stolen. The victim was later notified of an estimated $3,304 charge to his credit card. The laptop was worth $1,200 and the iPad was worth $500.
