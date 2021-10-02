The following incidents were reported between Aug. 25 - Sept. 5
8/25
Grand theft
nA Bobcat worth $19,900 and a mini excavator worth $15,000 were stolen from a construction site on Looshen Road. There were security cameras available but the victim said he was unsure if they captured the suspects with the equipment.
8/31
Grand theft
An estimated $2,000 in cash and $10,300 worth of jewelry were stolen from a storage unit under the Malibu Pier. The victim said the storage unit was left unlocked and the cameras were off due to high tide but said there were additional cameras at the pier. The owner said the gates are usually never locked during business hours.
9/1
Grand theft
An estimated $3,275 worth of cosmetic products were stolen from CVS Pharmacy in Malibu Colony Plaza. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The victim said he was unable to get a better description due to the suspect wearing a face mask.
9/2
Burglary
A restaurant near Zuma Beach was broken into but no items were reported stolen. The victim said due to the camera angles, she was unable to get a good description of the suspects. The victim said her business was previously burglarized so she was monitoring it with live security cameras.
9/4
Grand theft
A designer purse worth $5,000 was stolen from patrons dining at a restaurant on Civic Center Way. The victim said her purse was hanging behind her chair while she paid for her food and, when she returned to her table, her purse was missing. The manager at the restaurant was able to provide surveillance of the suspect who stole her purse. The suspect was described as a male, wearing a gray dress coat and blue pants. The suspect was seen placing his jacket over the womens purse and lifting his jacket and the purse, walking out of the front entrance of the restaurant and out of sight.
9/5
Burglary
A vehicle parked on PCH near Las Flores Canyon Road was broken into and a pair of designer glasses were stolen. The victim was alerted by an employee of a local restaurant about his vehicle as well as several other vehicle break-ins in the area.
Burglary
A vehicle parked on PCH near Las Flores Canyon Road was broken into and the window was smashed. The victim’s digital camera worth $400 was stolen. The window was estimated to cost $400 to repair.
Grand theft
A designer bag worth $1,000 and iPhone were stolen from a couple dining at a restaurant on PCH east of Las Flores Canyon Road. The guests stepped away to use the restroom and were informed by the waiter that their belongings were missing. The victim’s iPhone was later found underneath a vehicle in the parking lot.
Burglary
A vehicle parked on PCH east of Las Flores Canyon Road was broken into and an estimated $1,000 was stolen. The victim was a restaurant employee who said the cash was tip money earned on the job. The window was estimated to cost $300 to repair.
Cash dash
A vehicle parked on Topanga Beach Drive was broken into and a window was smashed. The victim said an estimated $50 was stolen from the center console. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair.
