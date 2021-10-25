9/26
Hidden key crime
An iPhone, designer wallet, designer watch and $200 in cash were stolen from a vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach. The victim hid his key under a rock and could not locate it upon return. The victim was notified that a $10,826 purchase was made with his credit cards at the Nordstrom at The Grove. The victim was also notified that $2,500 was transferred to a person in San Francisco through Cash App.
9/29
Vehicle vandalized
A catalytic converter worth $2,581 was stolen from a 2005 Prius parked on Coastline Drive. The victim noticed a loud noise after starting her vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
10/1
Grand theft
A catalytic converter worth $3,000 was stolen from a 2008 Prius parked on Seahorn Drive. The victim heard a loud noise from the vehicle and discovered that the catalytic converter was missing. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
Garden theft
An estimated $2,140 worth of hydrangeas were stolen from a property on Broad Beach. The victim said the incident occured while the property owner was on vacation and informed him of the missing plants. The victim said he reviewed the security cameras and that the suspect, a woman, was seen exiting a black Tesla and walking toward the plants. There was another suspect driving a gray Dodge truck parked in front of the property and began loading his vehicle with plants. The plants included three sagos, one beaucarnea and 12 hydrangeas.
10/2
Credit swipe
A vehicle parked on Malibu Lagoon State Beach was broken into and a custom-made ring worth $2,000 and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim was notified that multiple purchases totaling $4,373 were made at the Nordstrom in Thousand Oaks.
Hidden key crime
An iPhone and Toyota key fob were stolen at Corral Beach while the victim was surfing. The iPhone was worth $700 and the key fob was worth $200.
Hidden key crime
A vehicle parked across Surfrider Beach was broken into and the victim’s lockbox where he placed the key fob was broken. The victim said the suspect gained entry with the key fob and his iPhone, wallet and surf equipment were missing. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
Shattered glass
A BMW parked on Tuna Canyon Road was vandalized; damage was estimated at $3,200. The victim said she reached out to the nearest homeowner with a security system to provide evidence of the incident and is waiting for a response. Both of the BMW’s side mirrors and front headlights, plus the windshield, were smashed.
10/4
Grand theft
An estimated $200 worth of sunglasses, a $250 skateboard and $600 worth of blue jeans were stolen from a vehicle parked on Paseo Portola Street. The victim did not remember if she locked her vehicle. The victim said the incident was captured from a security camera and the suspect was seen walking around the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was wearing a full hooded sweater but the video was too dark to gather a clear description.
Burglary
An estimated $11,000 worth of designer bags, wallets and jewelry were stolen from a vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach. The victim’s iPhone was also stolen and said he tried to use the “Find my iPhone” feature, but his phone was apparently turned off and was unable to indicate a location. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
10/5
Stolen weapon
A home on Encina Road in Topanga was broken into and ransacked. The property owner was out of the country and was notified of the burglary from his assistant. The victim returned to his home and said the master bedroom and bathroom were ransacked. The victim’s Glock pistol and trust and will paperwork were missing from the master bedroom closet. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The weapon was estimated to cost $1,000.
Home burglar
The owner of a property was notified via text message of a burglary on his home on Coastline Drive. The owner checked his property and said nothing appeared to be damaged or disturbed. The victim said the suspect was driving a red Toyota Tacoma and drove northbound on Coastline Drive.
