Eight additional Malibu residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the week from Sept. 21-27, bringing the total number of cases reported among residents to 646 since the virus was first reported in the Los Angeles area in spring 2020. In the past week, an additional 67 residents received their first COVID-19 dose, making the total number of residents at least partially vaccinated 7,260.
There remained 10 local deaths attributed to the illness.
School district-level data had not been updated since previous reporting by the LA County Department of Public Health (published in the Sept. 23 print edition), when 80.1 percent of students ages 12 and up in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District were reportedly vaccinated.
Cases reported at Malibu school sites were down over the previous week—there were no reported cases at Malibu Elementary and none at Malibu Middle or High schools. There was one case reported among students and staff at Webster Elementary as of Monday, Sept. 27, with one person in isolation and one in quarantine. That was down from 50 students and/or staff members quarantining due to exposure the previous week.
