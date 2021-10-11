8/28
Grand theft
An iPhone, prescription glasses and a motorcycle jacket were stolen from a bike parked near Dan Blocker Beach. The victim left his jacket unattended on the seat, went to the beach and, upon return, the jacket was missing. The prescribed glasses were in his jacket and were worth $500. The motorcycle jacket was worth $200.
8/30
Grand theft
$55,700 worth of designer jewelry was stolen from a rental home on Winding Way. The victim said the jewelry was used for a video shoot and was last seen near the pool area. The victim said the jewelry wasn’t secured and that anyone could gain access to it. There were no security cameras near the pool area.
9/6
Burglary
A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and a wallet was stolen. The victim said an estimated $75,000 purchase was made at Burlington Coat Factory in West Hills with his American Express credit card. The victim said he was able to provide security footage from the business across the street.
9/7
Open door
A Macbook computer worth $3,000 was stolen from a home on Sequit Drive. The victim said his roommate left the front door and garage door unlocked and the location was ransacked. Their security cameras were reportedly not functioning during the time of the incident.
Vandalism
A vehicle parked on Las Flores Canyon Road was broken into and vandalized. The victim said the interior seats, worth $1,100, were displaced. The broken windows were estimated to cost $400 to repair.
9/11
Smashed glass
A vehicle parked on PCH near Tuna Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said her purse and multiple clothing items were stolen. The victim noticed the window was smashed but did not report it because she was running late to work. The stolen items were estimated to cost $725. The front passenger window was estimated to cost $200 to repair.
Vehicle theft
A vehicle parked at Las Tunas Beach was broken into and an estimated $2,240 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim said the door lock was damaged so it was left unlocked. There was no other damage to the vehicle.
9/12
Burglary
A vehicle parked at Topanga Beach was vandalized and the window and windshield were smashed. The victim said there was no other damage to other vehicles. The damage was estimated to cost $1,150 to repair.
9/13
Hidden key
A vehicle parked at Malibu Lagoon State Beach was broken into and a wallet and iPhone were stolen. The victim said he placed the key in a surf rack on the roof of his vehicle and, upon return, the key was missing and his vehicle was left unlocked. The victim said an estimated $19,260 of charges were made to his credit cards. The iPhone was estimated to cost $700. The key fob was estimated to cost $200.
9/14
nBurglary
A vehicle parked on Winding Way was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s wallet was missing and the keyed door was estimated to cost $200 to repair.
9/16
nHidden key
An iPhone and $150 in cash were stolen from a vehicle parked on Topanga State Beach. The victim placed his key underneath the bumper and, upon return, the key was missing and his vehicle was left locked. The victim called his wife to bring the spare key and noticed his wallet and iPhone were missing. The victim was later notified that multiple purchases were made at an Apple store, Bloomingdale’s and Best Buy at Westfield Mall in Sherman Oaks. The total was estimated to be $4,050.
n Purse pinched
A designer purse worth $2,000 was stolen from a woman dining at an upscale restaurant near the Malibu Pier. The victim said she stepped away to make a phone call and, upon return, her puse was missing from her table. Restaurant management said they would provide deputies with surveillance footage of the incident.
9/18
n Burglary
Designer jewelry worth $10,000 and a wallet worth $400 were stolen from a vehicle parked at Topanga State Beach. The victim said her debit card was used at a Home Depot in Culver City and a total of $2,219 of purchases were made.
