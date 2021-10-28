Malibu nonprofit A Walk on Water hosted a surf therapy event at Malibu Surfrider Beach on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The local organization—whose goals include “empowering children with a feeling of pride and accomplishment, as they unlock their inner athlete through the emotional and incredibly transforming experience of surfing”—teaches surf fundamentals to children with unique needs and introduces them to the wonder of the ocean.
Saturday’s event featured surfing, awards for all the young athletes who participated, certificates for “groms” (youth volunteers) and other festivities.
