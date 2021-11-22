Friends of the Malibu Library announced the first ever giant cookbook sale in Malibu, taking place one day only: Friday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the library.
Board Member Harriet Pollon wrote in an email that the all-volunteer group has never had a sale of just cookbooks before.
“The cookbooks are part of a 700-book collection that was gifted to us by the family of the late Karen Henrietta Keland,” Pollon wrote. “They’re in pristine condition and originally cost $10-75. We’ll be selling them for $5-20.”
She explained that the sole purpose of the Friends of the Malibu Library, a nonprofit organization as old as the Malibu Library itself, is to support library programs for children, teens and adults. It does this through special book sales (like this one) as well as The Friends Bookstore, the only bookstore in Malibu, located inside the library to the left of the front doors.
The books for sale in the bookstore are all donated by residents, “who are exceptional and voracious readers,” Pollon wrote. “Most of the books still have their covers and are in pristine condition. They make wonderful gifts.” The Friends bookstore is open during regular library hours, and many of the books only cost a dollar.
“Last year was particularly hard on the library and The Friends group because of COVID,” Pollon continued. “The library was closed and Friends had to cancel the annual book sale for the first time. Our book supply disappeared since no one was allowed to donate books. The bookstore has only reopened recently and is now accepting small donations, like three or four bags of books at a time, instead of the box-fulls we used to get.”
Malibu Library is located at 23519 West Civic Center Way.
