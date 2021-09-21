pepp flags 2268.jpg

Pepperdine University’s acclaimed Waves of Flags installation is again flying over the university’s Malibu campus to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Each of the nearly 3,000 flags represents a victim of the attacks and included are national flags for the many countries whose citizens were killed on 9/11. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the annual Ride to the Flags took place, sponsored by the local nonprofit White Heart Foundation. The annual charity event invites motorcyclists to ride PCH from Naval Base Ventura County and gather at Malibu Bluffs Park in remembrance. This year’s ride raised funds for injured veteran Green Beret SFC Joe Lowrey.

