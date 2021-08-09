The following incidents were reported between July 12 - 25:
7/12
Burglary
A Lenovo laptop worth $1,750 and a Lifeloc breathalyzer worth $2,800 were stolen from a vehicle parked at Topanga Canyon and PCH. The victim said he left his window slightly open so his electronics wouldn’t overheat, but when he returned he saw someone forced the window down and his belongings were stolen.
7/22
Vandalism
An estimated $2,000 worth of damages were made to a vehicle parked on Wandermere Road. The victim parked in a construction site and said the neighbors were able to provide video footage of the incident and said they heard objects being shattered.
Petty theft
A catalytic converter worth $500 was stolen from a vehicle parked on Mulholland Highway. The victim parked his vehicle, went for a bike ride and, upon return, he heard a loud noise and said the catalytic converter was missing.
7/24
Shattered glass
A vehicle parked at Malibu Creek State Park was broken into and the rear passenger window was shattered. The victim said nothing was stolen, but the window was estimated to cost $600 to replace. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
Purse snatched
A vehicle parked at Malibu Creek State Park was broken into and a purse and $20 worth of medication was stolen. The victim said her purse was located on the rear driver’s side floor board. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
7/25
Surfer swipe
A wallet, iPhone and multiple gift cards were stolen from a vehicle parked at Nicholas Canyon Beach. The victim said she hid her purse between two surfboards in the back trunk of her vehicle, went surfing and, upon return, found her wallet and phone were missing.
