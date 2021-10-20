A total of five Malibuites tested positive for COVID-19 in the week from Oct. 12-18—the lowest rate of infections recorded among local residents since June, when Malibu went two weeks without any new cases reported. The positive tests bring Malibu’s total number of verified cases up to 670 since testing began near the start of the pandemic in April 2020; in total, 10 local residents have died with the disease.
According to the latest available data, 7,406 residents ages 12 and up have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 47 over the previous week. According to the latest available population data, Malibu’s vaccination rate for the population ages 12 and up is 69.5 percent, although the rate may be even higher.
About 83 percent of local public school students are vaccinated, between Malibu and Santa Monica schools, a statistic the continues to place SMMUSD students among the most vaccinated countywide. As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, there was one case of the virus recorded at Malibu Middle/High school and none at either of Malibu’s elementary schools.
