Journalists from the LA Times gathering precinct-level data on the recall election following the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election reported Malibu voted overwhelmingly to keep Governor Gavin Newsom in office. The breakdown, as provided by the LA
Times team, was the following as of Tuesday night, Sept. 21:
-Eastern Malibu: 60.2% “keep him”
-Central Malibu/Pt Dume: 65.1% “keep him”
-Western Malibu: 61.4% “keep him”
-Unincorporated Malibu: 67.4% “keep him”
-Topanga: 79.3% “keep him”
Overall, 70.67 percent of LA County voters elected to “keep him” in office; statewide, 62.9 percent of voters wanted Newsom to remain in office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.