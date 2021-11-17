Malibu COVID-19 update

Another five Malibu residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the week from Nov. 9-15, bringing the total number of cases reported in Malibu up to 701. There remained 11 local deaths reported due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
As for vaccinations, 7,590 Malibu residents ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine—an increase of 67 in the last week.
Starting earlier in November, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of low-dose Pfizer vaccines for children ages five through 11. For information on how to obtain a low-dose vaccine for a child under the age of 11, visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/vaccine/hcwsignup.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 16, there were no cases of COVID-19 reported at any Malibu school sites. One staff member or student at Webster Elementary was quarantined, as was one at Malibu Middle/High school. That stood in contrast to 22 cases currently reported among Santa Monica students, where 214 staff members or students were quarantining.
