As wildfires rage through northern California and Malibu is still reeling from the Woolsey Fire nearly three years ago, the city is taking action with an aggressive campaign during National Preparedness Month. To help prepare and inform residents the city has a number of workshops scheduled in September it hopes will help save lives and property when the next catastrophe strikes. Mayor Paul Grisanti reminded, “We all have to be as ready as we can be.”
Mark your calendars for Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. That’s when the city will be hosting a virtual training session for seniors and at-risk adults on Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS)—Southern California Edison’s intentional blackout program. A free back up battery is available to eligible participants who complete a quiz, training and provide a copy of their photo ID (limit one per household, while supplies last). Register online at malibusafety.eventbrite.com.
Malibu’s Everbridge disaster notification system will be tested Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. If you do not receive the test message or would like to update your Everbridge contact information, please contact the public safety office at publicsafety@malibucity.org.
Cited as one of the most important safety measures a homeowner can take, you may want to attend a virtual Home Wildfire Hardening Seminar on Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. or Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. Learn about the dangers of flying embers that can rain down on a property during a wildfire. There are often simple and inexpensive ways to harden a home. Taking action ahead of time can substantially reduce the ember threat. Register online at malibusafety.eventbrite.com.
Spanish Language Emergency Preparedness Training is taking place in-person Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free Spanish language emergency preparedness training at the Malibu Labor Exchange parking lot at 23595 Civic Center Way. Attendees will receive a free emergency hand-cranked radio and a first aid kit. Register in advance at themalibufoundation.org/preparedness.
A Firescaping Workshop will be held virtually Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Participants will learn landscaping and property maintenance best practices that can help protect their properties from wildfires and improve resilience while reducing water use. Register online at westbasin.org/firescaping.
The Annual Community Fire Season Briefing will be virtual Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Malibu community members are urged to attend. LA County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Drew Smith, a fire behavior analyst, will speak. The meeting can be viewed live or later on-demand. Questions can be submitted in advance or during the briefing.
Register online at malibusafety.eventbrite.com. Limit 100 participants.
A Public Safety Expo happens in-person Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outdoors at Malibu City Hall. See presentations, ask questions, find volunteer opportunities and learn about emergency preparedness services and products. Register for Public Safety Expo events and classes online at malibusafety.eventbrite.com.
Mayor, Paul Grisanti, a CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) member who serves on Arson Watch and the Malibu West Fire Brigade, praised local volunteers: “People like to know that there is something they can do that is helpful. In an emergency, we are all going to finally discover that it’s not appropriate for us to sit down and wait for somebody to come and help us. We have to be helping. Being able to help is a force multiplier for the career emergency responders we have.”
And Grisanti gave a reminder that being prepared starts at home.
“We all should have at least a two-week supply of water and food in our houses and some way of dealing with a power outage that may be lasting,” Grisanti said. “It’s a good time for us to refocus on that and make the efforts we need to so we feel better prepared.”
Learn more about the city’s wildfire preparedness efforts at malibucity.org/firesafety or malibucity.org/prepmonth.
