It’s Giving Week at Malibu Middle and High School.
The Shark Fund, which provides 100 percent of funding for both schools’ visual and performing arts programs, STEM, and athletics, is seeking community support in its fundraising efforts. As an incentive, a daily raffle is being held offering fun prizes for those who donate. Prizes include tickets to “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” four days in Aspen, two D’Angelico Premier Atlantic electric guitars, a Barefoot Dreams package, baskets from Sweet ‘Bu and Shine Beauty, and more.
The Shark Fund is the main fundraising arm for MHS and MMS. It provides funds for choir, band, orchestra, theater arts, photography, supplies for PTSA and all athletics and STEM programs.
A Shark Fund co-chair said, “As you can imagine, it is essential that we reach out to our community as our schools need support. After the Woolsey Fire and pandemic, we are striving to keep our programs strong and our students even stronger!”
Visit thesharkfund.org for more information or to give.
