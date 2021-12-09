The following incidents were reported between Nov. 7-16:
11/7
Hidden key crime
A vehicle parked near Malibu Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key fob on the right rear of the tire, went surfing and, upon return, his iPhone and wallet containing $500 was stolen. The victim said there were security cameras available at a nearby property and the suspect was seen walking past his vehicle several times before finding the hidden key. The suspect was wearing a hat and jacket. There was no damage to the vehicle.
11/9
Petty theft
Three bottles of liquor worth $400 were stolen from a liquor store on Pacific Coast Highway. The victim said the suspects grabbed bottles and placed them in their jackets and walked out of the store without paying. The victim described the suspects as two Black male adults.
Grand theft
An estimated $600 in cash and a designer bag and wallet worth $2,200 were stolen from an Airbnb home on Winding Way. The victim’s vehicle key worth $600 was also stolen.
11/11
Vandalism
A home that is under construction was broken into and equipment was stolen. The victim said the surveillance video shows two male adults, possibly Hispanic, driving off the property with scrap metal from the victim’s property. The victim said most of the metal pieces were burned from the Woolsey Fire and are valued at $1,000.
11/12
Hidden key crime
A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and an iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim left the key underneath the rear tire and, upon return, the key was missing and his vehicle was ransacked. The key was estimated to cost $300 to replace.
Stolen card
A vehicle parked near Malibu Surfrider Beach was broken into and a wallet, iPhone, designer pants and glasses were stolen. The victim received a notification of an estimated $12,000 purchase at a Nordstrom in the Beverly Center and a $1,700 purchase at a Bloomingdales.
11/13
Attempted grand theft
A vehicle parked near Malibu Road was vandalized. The victim parked his vehicle for a few hours and returned to see the driver’s-side door had been punched and the steering column had been removed. The victim said the damage to the ignition was estimated to cost $300 to repair.
11/16
Vandalism
Two lockboxes at Malibu Plaza were pried open but nothing was damaged or missing. The suspect was described as a white male, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts and a backpack. The lockboxes were estimated to cost $180 to repair.
