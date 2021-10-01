Malibu community members are invited to attend a public safety expo at Malibu City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Capping off emergency preparedness month, the free, in-person event will feature vendors, volunteer opportunities and more, including the opportunity to attend free Crisis First Aid training (with sessions offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.). The event is family-friendly and will feature public safety teams and vehicles, including from LA County Animal Control and the LA County Sheriff’s Department (including a bomb squad truck, search and rescue truck and K9 unit).
Find more information on the city’s Eventbrite page: eventbrite.com/o/city-of-malibu-16924309641.
