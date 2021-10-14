As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Third District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl provided a comprehensive guide for victims of intimate partner violence and for those who want to help called Reaching Out, compiled by County of Los Angeles Public Health.
“Everybody recognizes physical violence as a potential sign of domestic violence, but what about name-calling? Controlling a bank account? Refusing to use birth control?” Kuehl wrote in a recent newsletter. “The insidious nature of domestic violence is that, like an iceberg, so much is unseen and unacknowledged. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to draw attention to the many different ways in which domestic violence presents, and most importantly, resources available to get help and get out.”
The Reaching Out Booklet is available at publichealth.lacounty.gov/dvcouncil/booklet/booklet.htm. More information is also available at the LA County Domestic Violence Council website: publichealth.lacounty.gov/dvcouncil.
