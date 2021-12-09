MHS Christmas Tree Lot to host community night
A Malibu resident with a Christmas tree in her convertible flashes a peace sign while driving west down Civic Center Way on Saturday, Dec. 4. The MHS Christmas Tree Lot, located near the intersection of Civic Center Way and Webb Way, will host a community gathering from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, including a special holiday performance by the MHS choir, plus food trucks, hot drinks and baked goods available for purchase. Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, and Malibu apparel will be for sale.

