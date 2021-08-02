The following incidents were reported between July 8 - 15:
7/8
Grand theft
Two electric bikes worth $6,000 were stolen from a community garage on Cavalleri Road. The victim was unable to capture a clear distribution of the suspects or the vehicle from the security footage, but said the suspects were two males in a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck.
7/10
Burglary
A vehicle parked on Kanan Dume Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they opened their vehicle and noticed a dirt footprint on the driver side floor board and a water bottle that did not belong to them. An estimated $14,581 worth of designer glasses and jewelry were stolen.
7/12
Hidden key crime
A vehicle parked at Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said he left the key fob behind the right rear rim and went surfing and, upon return, found the vehicle was broken into and ransacked. The victim was notified of an unauthorized charge of $3,148 at a Nordstrom and $5,701 at an Apple store in the Westfield Mall in Century City.
7/13
Burglary
A vehicle parked on Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim said an estimated $550 worth of swimming equipment was stolen from the trunk. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.
7/15
Construction theft
An estimated $3,122 worth of equipment was stolen at a property under construction on Piuma Road. The victim said the chained fence that surrounded the property was knocked down; he believed the suspects drove through with their vehicle. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.
