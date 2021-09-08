= Air B and B … the company … is trying to torpedo Malibu’s Air B and B ordinance.
= The city urges Malibu residents to testify via phone today … tell the Coastal Commission we need the rules.
= The homeless count in Malibu is dropping … at the same time the city’s homeless bureaucracy is growing.
= The new task force has 10 members … 5 proposed subcommittees … and an idea to put homeless to work chopping weeds.
= A proposed 20 room hotel … and making more room for cyclists on a section of PCH … go before the Planning Commission.
= The sheriff demotes one of his chiefs … more turmoil in Alex Villanueva’s inner circle.
= And elections officials reassure the public … there is no need for an Arizona-style recount mess in the California election.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
