Malibu-based nonprofit Chiquita’s Friends hosted a movie premiere for the new documentary “Some Dogs go to Heaven” at One Gun Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 18. The film depicts the nonprofit’s massive effort to rescue Tijuana’s street dogs, spaying and neutering hundreds of pups in the Cartolandia neighborhood. Nonprofit founder Geraldine Gilliland, a Malibu Citizen of the Year Dolphin Award recepient, estimated the effort saved the lives of about 18 million dogs.
The documentary, produced by Malibu veterinarian Dr. Lisa Newell and Colter Johnson and Gilliland, and features an original song “Save Me”, music and lyrics by Linda Thompson and Richard Marx, performed by Marx and Stevie Nicks. It was narrated by actress Arielle Kebbel.
The film premiere was also a fundraiser, with proceeds going toward dog rescues in both Mexico and the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.