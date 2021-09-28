Malibu fashionistas picked up trendy finds at this year’s Malibu Lumber Yard back-to-school boutique on Sunday, where 20 percent of proceeds went to benefit Webster and Malibu elementary schools. The event featured not only artisans and designers but arts and crafts, games, and a back-to-school snack bar for the little ones.
Participants included Viva Nona Malibu, Sunkit, iRecupe, Karisma Skin Care, 27 Miles Malibu, Kerri Wilder Jewelry, MGS Swim, Malibu Road, Heather Gardner Jewelry, The Beach Barn, Sai Dye, Runway Runway and The Coconut Haus.
