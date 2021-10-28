Malibu High School’s 16-member Model United Nations delegation recently attended an in-person event at Capistrano Valley High School, with several students earning recognition.
“The kids were really happy to be back ‘in-person’ and had a blast—it was fun to be a part of it... and made me proud of this group!”—Model UN adviser and MHS history teacher Jordan Ervin said.
Awards included best deligate to Maxim Podgore; research award and commendation to Irina Columbeanu; outstanding delegate to Reyn Smith; and commendation to India Cortese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.