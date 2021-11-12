Malibu community members created an altar, or ofrenda, to honor lost loved ones in celebration of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday that coincides with All Souls Day (Nov. 1–2). The display was located across from Point Dume Elementary School on the corner of Fernhill Drive and Grayfox Street.
