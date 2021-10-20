The rising sun breaks through the marine layer over Big Rock in this week’s Best Shot, captured by local photographer Howard Ryan.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Local COVID-19 Cases Continue to Slow
- Malibu’s Best Shot
- Red Flags Issued Last Friday, But No Enforcement Of City Ban On Entry For Fire Danger Areas
- Drizzle And SCE Outages May Be Related, As Company Explains Its Rate Increase For Distribution
- KBUU Newswire Friday Oct 15
- County Acknowledges Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- From the Left: We Must Exhibit the Will to Continue Welcoming Immigrants While Improving Life Conditions That Will Curtail the Need to Leave in the First Place
- Red Flag Alert Possible Friday, Hot Winds Arrive Thursday Night
Most Popular
Articles
- Vaccines Mandated for LA County Bars, Nightclubs, Breweries and More
- Reviews & More: Stage Takes the Screen
- Santa Ana Winds Predicted to Arrive This Week
- Malibu Scene: Watergate Redo
- From the Publisher: Why is everyone so angry?
- Wedding bells
- Letter: Sheriff Alex Villanueva
- Shane Family Calls on Community to Advocate for Justice
- Malibu Family’s Los Angeles Restaurant Earns Prestigious Distinction
- Services for Those in Need Are Presented at Homeless Connect Day in the Malibu Civic Center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.