After months of uncertainty, vendors for Topanga Vintage Market were able to return to the Pierce College campus to sell antiques, vintage decor and homemade items to shoppers on Sunday, Aug. 22.
Topanga Vintage Market usually sets up every fourth Sunday of the month, at Los Angeles Pierce College in Woodland Hills, but for the past 18 months the vintage market was considered nonessential and has been postponed until approved by the Los Angeles Community College District.
“We’re just so relieved; we got less than a month’s notice and a lot of our vendors were already booked, either at other shows or on a trip,” co-founder Patrice Curedale said. “With some help, we were able to come back when they said we can do it, we’re just so grateful with such short notice.”
The market’s vendors included one familiar face. Former Malibu City Clerk Lisa Pope was selling shabby chic decor last Saturday and said she has been attending flea markets around the valley.
“I like to call [it] rusty, chippy, beautiful-ness, a little something for everybody,” Pope said. “I’ve been waiting for this to reopen since the pandemic [began]. I just started doing shows not too long ago and this is close by and it’s a good location and I’m excited that they reopened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.