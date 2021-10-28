From costume contests to movie screenings, Halloween is one of Malibu’s favorite holidays. After a year’s hiatus, there are many chances to gather and celebrate the spooky season together this week in and around Malibu.
CineMalibu presents “Coco”
Location: Malibu Bluffs Park
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. (movie begins at sunset.)
Admission: Free
Costumes are encouraged at this outdoor family-friendly movie screening featuring the hit Disney film “Coco.” The evening will feature giveaways and food trucks. Picnics are also allowed, but alcohol is prohibited. Bring chairs and blankets. Pre-registration is encouraged.
Malibu Foundation “Spooktacular” Party
Location: Malibu Elementary School Park
Date: Sunday, Oct. 31; two time slots: 3-4 p.m. or 4-5 p.m.
Admission: $20
Malibu kids are invited to join the costume parade at The Malibu Foundation’s Spooktacular outdoor party. The afternoon includes Halloween themed crafts, games, shows, interactive activities and, of course, plenty of treats (without the tricks). The event is co-sponsored by Malibu Elementary and Webster Elementary PTAs as well as the Point Dume Community Service District. Pre-registration is encouraged—the event may sell out.
Nights of the Jack
Location: King Gillette Ranch
Date: Through Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-10 p.m. (last time slot is 8:30 p.m. nightly)
Admission: $30-$45, parking $10
The “spooky but not scary” experience features thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns in an immersive event that includes live pumpkin carving, a souvenir shop, and a beer garden and cocktail bar called “The Spookeasy.”
Trick or Treat at Trancas Country Market
Location: Trancas Country Market
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30,
12-2 p.m.
Admission: Free
Halloween has gone to the dogs this year at Trancas Country Market, which will host a doggy Halloween costume contest with prizes for the best-dressed pooches. All stores will be open for trick-or-treating, with live music provided by children’s artist Parker Bent, “fun, cool kids music that parents love as well.”
Neighborhood events
Some of Malibu’s neighborhoods—including Serra Retreat, Malibu Colony and Malibu West—host private events. Check with your neighbors and HOA to see if your block has something in store this year.
