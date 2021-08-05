If you’ve ever visited Zuma Beach on a busy summer weekend, you’ve probably seen our LA County Lifeguards in action making rescues. You may have even thought to yourself, “We have the best lifeguards in California.” If so, you would have been right—at least according to a recent friendly competition among lifeguards that took place in Hermosa Beach.
Lifeguards from Zuma Beach won the 2021 Bud Stevenson Lifeguard Intracrew Medley Relay on Friday, July 31, during the first night of the International Surf Festival’s Lifeguard Events. The two nights of racing are part of a four-day surf competition and take place at night since the guards work during daylight hours. The winners get bragging rights to be called the “Toughest Lifeguards of the California Coast.”
The medley relay consists of running, swimming, paddling, surf-skiing and Dory racing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.