“The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits,” is a quote attributed to Albert Einstein. Nobody is certain that Einstein said this, but whoever said it knew what he was talking about. There is no limit to stupidity.
The other day I was speaking with a friend and asked a question the answer I think I already knew, “Have you been vaccinated?” The response came as no surprise, “Don’t get me started,” she started. “I am an anti-vaxxer. I don’t even think the vaccine is real.”
Now if you are not giving this column your full attention, please let me pass this by you one more time, “I don’t even think the vaccine is real.”
For the vaccine not to be real, the FDA, the CDC and most of the epidemiologists of the world would have to be in cahoots for unfathomable reasons. Perhaps they all own stock in Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. That’s the best theory I can come up with.
Actually it is even worse than that. All the hospitals around the world who report their unvaccinated patients are dying at a far greater rate than their vaccinated patients must also be in on this nefarious conspiracy.
Now I know what you my reader are thinking. “Come on Burt, just because somebody disagrees with you does not mean they are stupid.” You are absolutely correct. Sometimes people who disagree with me are simply insane.
Back in the 1980’s this country had almost 500,000 beds in mental institutions. Now we have 90% fewer beds. The insane are taking over the universe, and some of them are even my friends.
If Hillary Clinton can be sexually abusing children in a pizza parlor outside of Washington, and if Jews can be starting the California fires by hurling laser beams from outer space, then I ask you, “Why can’t the vaccine be fake?”
I can’t take it anymore! I think I’m going crazy myself.
