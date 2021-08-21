Scores of local surfers, musicians and other community members gathered at Surfrider Beach last weekend on Aug. 14 to honor the memory of longtime Malibu resident Billy Scott Wilson, who died on July 24. Wilson was an avid surfer and musician and a mentor and friend to many.
