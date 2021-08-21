Scores of local surfers, musicians and other community members gathered at Surfrider Beach last weekend on Aug. 14 to honor the memory of longtime Malibu resident Billy Scott Wilson, who died on July 24. Wilson was an avid surfer and musician and a mentor and friend to many.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.